49ers Rule Out Starting Cornerback Against the Lions

The 49ers will be down another key starter against the Lions on Monday night.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Sep 29, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward (7) during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward (7) during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images / Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images
All-Pro cornerback Charvarius Ward will not be active when the 49ers take on the Lions. He is out with a "personal" issue, which head coach Kyle Shanahan clarified at his press conference on Saturday.

“Yeah. Stuff I can't totally share," said Shanahan. "I haven't talked to him about it, so we'll keep it personal. But, nothing bad happened.”

According to Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area, Ward and his family have been expecting the arrival of a baby boy. So, this is the good news that Shanahan was hinting at and didn't want to share. This is beautiful news for Ward and his family given the tragedy that occurred to them two months ago.

2024 has been a rough one for Ward with that tragedy at the forefront. Yet, he still came back to the 49ers to do his job and play for his team. Ward hasn't been great at all this season, but deserves credit for toughing it out given all that has happened to him.

With Ward out against the Lions, rookie Renardo Green will get the start. Green has been amazing this year and is one of the bright spots of the 49ers this season. Should Ward miss the regular season finale against the Cardinals, they can be comfortable knowing Green is strong.

I'd imagine Ward will sit out the final game as well. There isn't a point for him to return. He's proven his love for the game and for his team already. It's time for him to take more time and turn the page to a hopeful 2025 for him and his family.

Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

