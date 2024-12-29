49ers Rule Out Starting Cornerback Against the Lions
The 49ers will be down another key starter against the Lions on Monday night.
All-Pro cornerback Charvarius Ward will not be active when the 49ers take on the Lions. He is out with a "personal" issue, which head coach Kyle Shanahan clarified at his press conference on Saturday.
“Yeah. Stuff I can't totally share," said Shanahan. "I haven't talked to him about it, so we'll keep it personal. But, nothing bad happened.”
According to Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area, Ward and his family have been expecting the arrival of a baby boy. So, this is the good news that Shanahan was hinting at and didn't want to share. This is beautiful news for Ward and his family given the tragedy that occurred to them two months ago.
2024 has been a rough one for Ward with that tragedy at the forefront. Yet, he still came back to the 49ers to do his job and play for his team. Ward hasn't been great at all this season, but deserves credit for toughing it out given all that has happened to him.
With Ward out against the Lions, rookie Renardo Green will get the start. Green has been amazing this year and is one of the bright spots of the 49ers this season. Should Ward miss the regular season finale against the Cardinals, they can be comfortable knowing Green is strong.
I'd imagine Ward will sit out the final game as well. There isn't a point for him to return. He's proven his love for the game and for his team already. It's time for him to take more time and turn the page to a hopeful 2025 for him and his family.
Read more of 49ers on SI