Four Takeaways From the 49ers 40-34 Loss to the Lions
George Kittle needs to be extended
George Kittle had himself another terrific outing. He tallied eight catches for 112 yards against the Lions. Add Kittle to the list of players the 49ers should extend in the offseason. He has been a monster this season and an incredible leader.
This is a player that every team dreams of having. He's phenomenal on the field, in the locker room, and off the field. It doesn't matter if he's on the back end of his career. He's still an elite player who embodies what it means to be on the 49ers. Extend him and don't think twice.
Brock Purdy must not be extended
No longer should Brock Purdy be extended in the offseason. That priority belongs to Kittle. Purdy for a third game in a row cost the 49ers a win because of an interception. He played incredible in the first half against the Lions but fell flat on his face in the second.
He undid all of the good he had done with his two costly interceptions against the Lions. Purdy's decision-making has regressed. That is a major red flag for a guy who doesn't have great physical skills. Do not extend him in the offseason and let him play out the final year of his deal because he is not worth the lucrative deal.
Jake Moody is done
It was funny to hear Kyle Shanahan give his vote of confidence in Jake Moody after the loss to the Dolphins. That is certainly gone now after Moody missed three kicks against the Lions. Purdy is the main culprit of the loss to Detroit, but Moody played a part as well.
He missed two field goals and an extra point. It's undeniable that he is in his head and there doesn't seem to be any remedy. At this point, it's safe to say Moody is done with the 49ers. Then again, Shanahan might not be ready to admit he made a mistake drafting a kicker in the third round.
Ricky Pearsall is settling in
As great of a game Kittle had, it wasn't as great as rookie Ricky Pearsall's. He had his first breakout game of the season against the Lions tallying eight catches for 141 yards and a touchdown. Pearsall is settling in now. It's a great sign of what will come from him in 2025.
The 49ers need Pearsall to flourish given that he was a first-round draft choice. They can't have him be a role player. He needs to be a player they can rely on in stretches of the game. They did that against the Lions and he showed out. It should give some encouragement for what he could look like next season.
