49ers QB Brock Purdy's Status is a Toss-up Versus Arizona

Brock Purdy couldn't finish the game against the Lions after injuring his right elbow in the final minutes.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) warms up before the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Oh boy.

Brock Purdy may have played his final down of the 2024 season for the 49ers after injuring his right elbow in tonight's loss to the Lions. Purdy suffered the injury in the final minutes of the game and wouldn't be able to finish because of it. Backup Joshua Dobbs would take over.

Kyle Shanahan revealed that Purdy's status is a toss-up versus Arizona in the regular season finale. Shanahan says the injury is associated with his nerves, making it alarming. Purdy will undergo further diagnosis on Tuesday when he returns to the 49ers' facility.

"We're gonna get an MRI tomorrow and see," Purdy said. "It doesn't feel the best, but I'll just leave it at that. We'll see tomorrow."

So, it's the wait-and-see game with his injury. Hearing that Purdy injured the same elbow that he tore his UCL on is alarming, especially since it's associated with his nerves. But it could be more of initial pain that can be reduced over time.

"On that sack I got hit on the back side and basically my arm was on fire kind of thing," Purdy said. "I tried throwing a couple on the sideline and I couldn't at that point."

Sounds exactly like the NFC Championship game against the Eagles two years ago. However, Purdy feels confident it isn't his UCL after he underwent initial testing for it on the sideline. Either way, it is probably best for Purdy to be shut down and not be put at further risk in a meaningless game.

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

