49ers QB Brock Purdy's Status is a Toss-up Versus Arizona
Oh boy.
Brock Purdy may have played his final down of the 2024 season for the 49ers after injuring his right elbow in tonight's loss to the Lions. Purdy suffered the injury in the final minutes of the game and wouldn't be able to finish because of it. Backup Joshua Dobbs would take over.
Kyle Shanahan revealed that Purdy's status is a toss-up versus Arizona in the regular season finale. Shanahan says the injury is associated with his nerves, making it alarming. Purdy will undergo further diagnosis on Tuesday when he returns to the 49ers' facility.
"We're gonna get an MRI tomorrow and see," Purdy said. "It doesn't feel the best, but I'll just leave it at that. We'll see tomorrow."
So, it's the wait-and-see game with his injury. Hearing that Purdy injured the same elbow that he tore his UCL on is alarming, especially since it's associated with his nerves. But it could be more of initial pain that can be reduced over time.
"On that sack I got hit on the back side and basically my arm was on fire kind of thing," Purdy said. "I tried throwing a couple on the sideline and I couldn't at that point."
Sounds exactly like the NFC Championship game against the Eagles two years ago. However, Purdy feels confident it isn't his UCL after he underwent initial testing for it on the sideline. Either way, it is probably best for Purdy to be shut down and not be put at further risk in a meaningless game.
