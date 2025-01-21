49ers Waiting on Robert Saleh Might Pay Off After All
It was starting to get doom and gloom on Robert Saleh returning to the San Francisco 49ers to be their defensive coordinator.
On Monday, it was reported the Jacksonville Jaguars scheduled a second interview with Saleh for their head coaching vacancy. However, it doesn't appear he is likely to get the job. The 49ers waiting on Saleh might pay off after all.
According to Rick Stroud of The Tampa Bay Times, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are preparing for offensive coordinator Liam Coen to be offered the Jaguars job.
"The Bucs are bracing for Coen to be offered the Jaguars head coaching job, possibly as early as Wednesday when he interviews for the second time with the club," wrote Stroud. "But there’s a growing belief that it’s Coen’s job to lose. Not only were the Jaguars impressed with the 39-year-old offensive coordinator when he interviewed virtually a week ago, he’s also most equipped to resurrect the career of quarterback Trevor Lawrence."
It makes sense if the Jaguars want Coen. Ben Johnson was their primary target before he chose to be the head coach of the Chicago Bears. The Jaguars seem intent on hiring an offensive-minded coach to tie to their quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
This report from Stroud is extremely encouraging for the 49ers hiring Saleh. Coen is going to interview for a second time with the Jaguars on Wednesday. Saleh's interview isn't until Friday, so that means he is the Jaguars' alternative if Coen doesn't want the job.
If Coen wants it, Saleh won't even get a chance to interview and will immediately pivot to the 49ers. It's funny how quickly things change. It looked like it was unlikely Saleh would return. Now, there is encouragement Saleh will be the 49ers' defensive coordinator after all.
