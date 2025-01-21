All 49ers

PFWA Name 49ers OL Dominick Puni to 2024 All-Rookie Team

49ers rookie Dominick Puni is extremely deserving of this honor.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers guard Dominick Puni (77) blocks New York Jets defensive end Solomon Thomas (left) during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Rookie offensive lineman Dominick Puni was the first rookie to standout on the San Francisco 49ers.

He made the most of his opportunities to take the starting right guard spot. It became clear that he was one of their best offensive linemen. Sure enough, Puni would have a terrific rookie season that has him regarded as a fairly high-level guard.

That led the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) to name Puni to the 2024 All-Rookie team. This is essentially the All-Pro team for rookies. Mike McGlinchey was the last 49ers rookie offensive lineman to earn the honor by the PFWA. Puni is in fantastic company on the All-Rookie team.

He joins Pittsburgh Steelers’ Zach Frazier at center, Las Vegas Raiders’ Jackson Powers-Johnson at guard, and Los Angeles Chargers’ Joe Alt and Baltimore Ravens’ Roger Rosengarten at tackle. Puni is well-deserving of this honor.

He may not have been anywhere close to an All-Pro or Pro Bowl honor, but he can feel proud of the All-Rookie accolade. It goes to show how great of a draft selection Puni was for the 49ers. They not only improved an area of need, they ascended it drastically by drafting a stud.

Puni will be a cornerstone player on the offensive line if he isn't already. He just needs to keep pushing to improve and not be content with where he is at. The 49ers will have a chaotic mauler on their front if Puni continues to ascend.

JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

