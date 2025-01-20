Defensive Coordinator Options Slimming Down for the 49ers

All 49ers

The clock is ticking on the San Francisco 49ers to decide on their defensive coordinator hire.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
It has been two weeks since they relieved Nick Sorensen of his duties. Since then, the 49ers have only interviewed Robert Saleh, Brandon Staley, and Detroit Lions defensive backs coach Deshea Townsend.

If it wasn't clear before, it's definitely clear now: The 49ers are locked in on hiring Saleh. However, he has a second interview with the Jacksonville Jaguars to be their head coach. There is a decent possibility he gets hired by the Jaguars.

Should that happen, the 49ers will look like fools for betting it all on Saleh, especially since they haven't interviewed anyone else. The defensive coordinator options are slimming down for the 49ers. First, it was Jeff Ulbrich who took the vacancy with the Atlanta Falcons.

He was probably a backup plan for the 49ers despite not interviewing this year. Ulbrich was a top candidate for the 49ers last year and Kyle Shanahan has a close relationship with him it seems. Either way, he is gone and cannot be considered.

Another quality coach was former Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. The 49ers never sought him out and he went on to take the vacancy with the Indianapolis Colts. Lastly, former New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen was never brought in.

He is likely to take the defensive coordinator position with the Chicago Bears to work with newly hired head coach Ben Johnson. All of the quality coaches out there are being eliminated because the 49ers are boom or bust with Saleh.

They better hope he ends up returning or their options will be lacking.

