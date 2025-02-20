Three Quarterbacks the 49ers Could Target in Free Agency
For a third straight offseason, the 49ers find themselves looking for a backup quarterback.
In the last two years, they have switched from Sam Darnold to Joshua Dobbs to backup Brock Purdy. Neither player needed to play a significant role because Purdy has been mostly healthy. Still, the 49ers must find an adequate backup.
They don’t have anyone on their roster with Dobbs and Brandon Allen headed for free agency. The quarterback free agent market is slim pickings, so it’ll be tough to tell who the 49ers hone in on. But I think the 49ers could target these three quarterbacks in free agency.
Jacoby Brissett
The epitome of a backup quarterback is Jacoby Brissett. He is the perfect support behind Purdy, is capable of running the offense structurally, and gives the team a chance to win in a few spot starts. 2024 was a forgettable season for Brissett, but he was playing on the Patriots.
For a player who is no better than average, it makes sense why he struggled. Brissett can be elevated with the 49ers under Kyle Shanahan and the talent that will be around him. Shanahan may see some of Jimmy Garoppolo in Brissett in the sense that he can manage the game and win if he doesn’t put the ball in harm's way.
Drew Lock
Drew Lock is a possible target for the 49ers because of his similarities to Purdy. This is mostly due to his physique, although he is three inches taller than Purdy. Lock is also a little more mobile and has a better arm. Lock could do well in the 49ers’ offense. He can play within the offense and adlib when needed like Purdy.
So, he's like a plug-and-play quarterback. Not much changes, which is partly why the 49ers went with Allen over Dobbs in Purdy's first missed game this past season. However, Shanahan won’t like the freestyle part from his backup, which is probably the biggest red flag of Lock. He also turns the ball over fairly consistently, but being with the 49ers could enhance his play-making and reduce mistakes.
Mac Jones
It’s destined. The 49ers considered Mac Jones four years ago in the NFL draft with pick No. 3 until they settled on Trey Lance. In the end, the 49ers would’ve whiffed on both players. Lance and Jones have been awful since they stepped into the NFL. Still, Shanahan might want to see firsthand what Jones can do and if he can get him to play close to the decent level he was in his rookie season.
He might want to see what could’ve happened if he had drafted Jones instead. That won’t be answered the same at all if they did draft him, but it’ll be something to jog his mind. Jones will be cheap to sign too, which can entice Shanahan more. Jones can be a fun little side quest for Shanahan and a funny “full circle” moment for us on the outside.
Read more