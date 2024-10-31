Grading the 49ers Defensive Backs at the Bye Week
The 49ers have the week off, so let's grade them position by position based solely on what they've done this season. So far, we've graded the quarterback, the running backs, the wide receivers, the tight ends, the offensive linemen, the defensive linemen and the linebackers.
POSITION: Defensive back
NAMES: Deommodore Lenoir, Charvarius Ward, Renardo Green, Isaac Yiadom, Ji'Ayir Brown, Malik Mustapha, George Odum, Talanoa Hufanga.
GRADE: A
COMMENTS: Deommodore Lenoir has emerged as one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL this season. Last year he showed that he's a playmaker when the ball is in the air. This year he has shown that he can shut down some of the NFL's most talented wide receivers such as CeeDee Lamb and Marvin Harrison Jr. Lenoir will be a free agent this offseason and he might become too expensive for the 49ers to re-sign.
Charvarius Ward is still an elite cornerback too, but he has been playing through a heavy heart this season as his daughter just passed away a few days ago.
Rookie cornerback Renardo Green has forced his way onto the field because he's so good. He's big, he can cover and he can tackle. He looks like he'll be a starter for years to come.
At safety, the 49ers have two good young players in Ji'Ayir Brown and Malik Mustapha. Plus they have former All Pro Talanoa Hufanga who has missed most of the season due to injuries, but he still could return.
For the first time in years, the defensive backfield is the strength of the 49ers defense.