Grading the 49ers Special Teams at the Bye Week

This group is awful across the board.

Grant Cohn

Oct 27, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers kicker Anders Carlson (41) scores a field goal against the Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
Oct 27, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers kicker Anders Carlson (41) scores a field goal against the Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
The 49ers have the week off, so let's grade them position by position based solely on what they've done this season. So far, we've graded the quarterback, the running backs, the wide receivers, the tight ends, the offensive linemen, the defensive linemen, the linebackers and the defensive backs.

POSITION: Special teams

NAMES: Jake Moody, Eric Wright, Anders Carlsen, Mitch Wishnowsky, Jacob Cowing, Isaac Guerendo, Patrick Taylor Jr.

GRADE: F

COMMENTS: This group is awful across the board. They don't do anything well. They have given up a kickoff return for a touchdown. They've fumbled a kick return. They've muffed a punt. They have given up multiple long punt returns. They have had a punt blocked. They have given up a fake punt that picked up a first down. They've had two kickers get injured. Their current kicker, Anders Carlsen, struggles to kick the ball into the end zone on kickoffs which exacerbates the 49ers' coverage issues.

The 49ers special teams issues have become so bad, it's a surpise when they don't do something that potentially loses the game for the 49ers.

Firing special teams coordinator Brian Schneider during the season probably wouldn't fix the problem, but they'll have to fire him after the season if he doesn't turn things around quickly. Do his credit, the special teams didn't do anything terrible this past Sunday against the Cowboys. Let's see if they can keep a good thing going.

