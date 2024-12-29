All 49ers

Kyle Shanahan Comments on 49ers' Inability to Create Turnovers

One of the reasons the 49ers haven't been good this season is their inability to create turnovers on defense. Here is what coach Kyle Shanahan had to say about it.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan argues with a referee after a penalty was called against the 49ers during a game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 24, 2024, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won the game, 38-10. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan argues with a referee after a penalty was called against the 49ers during a game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 24, 2024, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won the game, 38-10.
One reason the 49ers haven't been good this season is their inability to create turnovers on defense.

It's been an issue, especially in their last month of games. It's been one of the biggest gripes about the 49ers' defense. They've played well for the large part of the season, but can't ever take over games in the turnover battle. On Saturday, coach Kyle Shanahan commented on the 49ers' inability to create turnovers lately.

"I think one thing that's been bad is we've dropped some that have been given to us, so we've missed a couple opportunities," Shanahan said. "In games when you don't stop the run very well and you don't make guys throw the ball a lot, 80-percent of the turnovers in the league come on pass plays.

"So, you need to stop the run and get guys to throw the ball a lot more and then you'll get more opportunities at that. And so, I think when we have had our opportunities, we've missed them. And anytime teams can stay balanced versus us you're going to get less of those opportunities.”

Shanahan is spot on with his assessment. Against the Rams in Week 16, the 49ers had multiple chances to come away with an interception. Matthew Stafford was begging them to do it, but they never came away with one. It proved costly in a game that was close until the final minute.

As for the other games, the 49ers aren't forcing teams to pass more. That falls on the 49ers' offense. Since they are struggling to put up any points, it allows the opposition to play balanced. There's no rush or pressure for them to score since the 49ers aren't finding success with it.

The 49ers' defense can be better, but as usual, it is the offense that isn't doing them any favors.

Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

