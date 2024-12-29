Kyle Shanahan Comments on 49ers' Inability to Create Turnovers
One reason the 49ers haven't been good this season is their inability to create turnovers on defense.
It's been an issue, especially in their last month of games. It's been one of the biggest gripes about the 49ers' defense. They've played well for the large part of the season, but can't ever take over games in the turnover battle. On Saturday, coach Kyle Shanahan commented on the 49ers' inability to create turnovers lately.
"I think one thing that's been bad is we've dropped some that have been given to us, so we've missed a couple opportunities," Shanahan said. "In games when you don't stop the run very well and you don't make guys throw the ball a lot, 80-percent of the turnovers in the league come on pass plays.
"So, you need to stop the run and get guys to throw the ball a lot more and then you'll get more opportunities at that. And so, I think when we have had our opportunities, we've missed them. And anytime teams can stay balanced versus us you're going to get less of those opportunities.”
Shanahan is spot on with his assessment. Against the Rams in Week 16, the 49ers had multiple chances to come away with an interception. Matthew Stafford was begging them to do it, but they never came away with one. It proved costly in a game that was close until the final minute.
As for the other games, the 49ers aren't forcing teams to pass more. That falls on the 49ers' offense. Since they are struggling to put up any points, it allows the opposition to play balanced. There's no rush or pressure for them to score since the 49ers aren't finding success with it.
The 49ers' defense can be better, but as usual, it is the offense that isn't doing them any favors.
