49ers Receiving Interest From Two Teams for Deebo Samuel
The Deebo Samuel sweepstakes is starting to heat up for the 49ers.
According to FOX's Jordan Schultz, the Commanders and Texans are significantly interested in acquiring Samuel. Talks have been progressing in recent days with the 49ers for his services.
The Steelers and Broncos have also reportedly inquired about Samuel, but it is the Commanders and Texans that are the most intent. It makes sense for these two teams to have interest.
Commanders General Manager Adam Peters and Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans were with the 49ers when they drafted Samuel. They were there for the vast majority of his career.
And, it just so happens both teams need a savvy wide receiver. Samuel makes a lot of sense for the Commanders and Texans based on need and fit.
Given that talks are heating up recently, I'd imagine the 49ers have met with them during the NFL scouting combine. It seems neither team wants to risk waiting until Samuel is cut.
If the 49ers end up trading Samuel, it's difficult to imagine anything higher than a fourth round pick. They would also take on over $31 million of dead money if he is traded.
Whatever the 49ers decided on, they better do it fast. Time is of the essence with Samuel's option bonus set to kick in on Mar. 22.
Read more