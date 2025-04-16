Three Positions the 49ers Must Not Draft With the 11th Pick
Drafting in the first round has been a massive struggle for the 49ers under Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch.
That needs to change in this year's NFL draft, especially since they are placing all their chips on this class. One way the 49ers can increase their chances of nailing the 11th pick is by avoiding certain positions.
Here are three positions the 49ers must not draft with the 11th pick.
Tight End
Having a No. 2 tight end is a dream scenario for the 49ers. They have been trying to find one to pair with George Kittle for the last two seasons, but have failed. Kyle Juszczyk has been the player they've been platooning in that area.
That needs to end in 2025, and it might if they draft a tight end with the 11th pick. The 49ers reportedly like Tyler Warren, which makes sense. He's a sweet talent who would fit like a glove in the offense due to his capability as a blocker and a receiver.
Warren would give the 49ers a new dynamic, but he or any other tight end must not be taken at No. 11. That is too much of a luxury for a team that has several other needs they can dress with excellent players like defensive tackle. It's a tempting thought, but must remain as that.
Linebacker
The moment Dre Greenlaw signed with the Broncos, it made linebacker a new position of need for the 49ers. Dee Winters will be looked at to step up, but they can't just pencil him in as the automatic replacement as if he will be fine.
The 49ers could think that drafting a linebacker, like Jihaad Campbell, with the 11th pick is the route to go. He would be a solid fit in the defense and to pair with Fred Warner. However, taking him that high is a reach.
There isn't another linebacker worth noting as a first-round prospect either. Besides, the linebacker position may start to become the "running back" of the defense in terms of teams waiting later in the draft to take one.
Defensive end
The 49ers have been needing and wanting a complementary edge rusher opposite Nick Bosa. They've been missing that ever since 2019 when they had Dee Ford. It's likely they miss that again in 2025 as defensive end should be avoided with pick No. 11.
After Penn State's Abdul Carter, the position takes a step back. I know Marshall's Mike Green is a player mock drafts and experts like, but I'm not a fan of taking a small school guy so high. If the 49ers were drafting 10 spots back, then sure.
But at No. 11, the 49ers have to avoid risk and concerns. Not even James Pearce Jr. or Shemar Stewart are players that the 49ers should draft there. An edge rusher seems better suited for Day 2 or 3. Defensive tackle is where the 49ers should focus in that front.