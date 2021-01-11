Why the 49ers Should Go All in for Deshaun Watson

When a blockbuster trade with so many draft picks is brought up, the first thing that people will point to as a reason that it should not be considered is that Minnesota trade.

On Friday I wrote that the 49ers should stay away from Deshaun Watson. The primary reason was that the trade capital that Minnesota gave to Dallas back in 1989 in the Herschel Walker trade: three in the first round, three in the second round, a third round, and a sixth round, would not be enough to bring the quarterback to Santa Clara and that those picks would be necessary for the organization to keep the salaries on the roster balanced and manageable for sustained success.

Today I will explain why this is a move that they should make, and why it wouldn’t be the death knell for the organization.

Adding Watson through a trade would result in a major upgrade to the most important position on the team while also reducing the cap expense by more than sixteen million dollars for 2021 because the Texans will be stuck with the signing bonus as dead salary cap. This savings would go a long way towards helping the organization bring back their two most important pending free agents, Trent Williams and Jason Verrett. If the 49ers could find another pass rushing gem like Kerry Hyder on a cheap prove it deal their defense could be pretty much the same group that kept them in games throughout 2020, only better with Nick Bosa returning to the lineup.

When a blockbuster trade with so many draft picks is brought up, the first thing that people will point to as a reason that it should not be considered is that Minnesota trade. I did that as well. Despite how that trade is viewed, when you look closer you find that the Vikings weren’t doomed as a result. Sure, they struggled to only six and eight wins over the next two seasons but Minnesota’s mistake, duplicated years later by Mike Ditka in New Orleans, was giving all of those picks away for a running back. This is a different beast though. Deshaun Watson is a much more transcendent player than Herschel Walker ever was in the NFL, and bad quarterback play was the primary cause for the Vikings poor record. After that two-year hiatus Minnesota would find themselves back in the playoffs in seven of the next eight years.

Pairing Kyle Shanahan and Deshaun Watson would be a match made in football heaven. Throw in weapons like George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, along with the 49ers run game and San Francisco would be set for a run similar to what the organization put together when it was Camelot.