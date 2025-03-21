Bears' trade for instant-impact starter dubbed team's smartest decision of NFL offseason
These aren't your 2024 Chicago Bears anymore.
General manager Ryan Poles wasn't messing around this offseason, making good on his promise to ensure second-year quarterback Caleb Williams doesn't experience the same kind of trauma in Year 2 that he endured as a rookie.
You know the story by now: Williams was sacked an NFL-high 68 times. It's an unfathomable total that has the potential to break even the strongest-minded quarterbacks, especially if it happens year after year.
In order for Williams and new coach Ben Johnson to have any chance at success in 2025, Poles had to fix the offensive line problem. And fix it he has.
Poles came out swinging with two headline-grabbing trades for guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson, and he signed the top-ranked center in free agency, Drew Dalman.
In a span of one week, the Chicago Bears have a luxury interior offensive line, headlined by the trade for Thuney, which was dubbed the Bears' smartest offseason move.
"Over nine NFL seasons, Joe Thuney has blocked for a pair of future Hall of Famers in Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes," Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport wrote. "In each of the past three seasons, the 6’5”, 304-pounder has been a Pro Bowler. The past two years, Thuney has been a first-team All-Pro.
"Thuney played more than 1,100 snaps last season, per Pro Football Focus. That included over 200 snaps at left tackle after injuries struck Kansas City’s line. In those 1,115 regular-season snaps, Thuney allowed zero sacks and ranked fifth among all guards in pass-blocking grade."
Bears fans are in a weird place right now. They don't know how to handle this much praise, especially when it's doled out to the offensive line.
Chicago's revolving door of centers and guards in recent years has made it difficult to feel confident in the starting five, but this roster feels different. Thuney's All-Pro resume, combined with Jackson's past recognition as a Pro Bowler and Dalman being an obvious must-have free agent for every team that needed a center, is what inspires confidence that this group, that this starting offensive line, can actually perform at a high enough level to let Caleb Williams (and Ben Johnson) cook in 2025.
