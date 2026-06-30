Bears Named Landing Spot for Former Pro Bowl WR to Take Care of Underrated Concern

The Chicago Bears are turning the page to a new chapter at wide receiver in 2026.

Earlier this offseason, the Bears traded DJ Moore to the Buffalo Bills, which clears the way for Luther Burden to get a bigger role alongside Rome Odunze. Chicago also added Kalif Raymond before drafting Zavion Thomas in the third round.

While there's no shortage of promise in Chicago's wide receivers room, there is also not a ton of experience. Odunze is entering his third year, Burden and Jahdae Walker have one season under their belts and Thomas is, of course, a rookie.

If anything, the Bears could use more veteran depth. So far, the only move Chicago has made on that front outside of Raymond is adding Scotty Miller, who is no sure thing to make the roster.

Bears named landing spot for Deebo Samuel

Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

In an article identifying landing spots for veteran wideout Deebo Samuel, the Bears were listed as one of them by NFL Trade Rumors' Ethan Woodie.

Woodie cites Chicago's need for more depth at wide receiver and believes Samuel would be great insurance for Burden and Odunze.

"Samuel and [DJ] Moore have different skillsets, but as long as Samuel is willing to slide into a lower-usage role now, this would be a good landing spot for him," Woodie writes. "Burden is ready for a larger target share and Odunze is lead man on the outside. It's an arms race in the NFC right now, and the Bears can't afford to lose either one of those guys. Samuel would be a great addition as depth and insurance."

How Deebo Samuel would fit with Bears

Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

While Samuel might not be the No. 1 or No. 2 in Chicago's offense, he could very well slide into the No. 3 wide receiver role, which is the kind of role he's best suited for at this stage in his career.

As much as head coach Ben Johnson likes Raymond, we wouldn't consider him locked into a top-three role after two campaigns of lackluster production in a row, so it's very conceivable Samuel could wrestle it away from him.

Johnson would have a Swiss-Army Knife in Samuel, who can line up on the outside, in the slot, and even at running back. Johnson loves versatile pieces on offense and Samuel would definitely qualify as such.

Can the Bears afford Deebo Samuel?

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles. | David Banks-Imagn Images

At this late stage of free agency, and with him now 30 years old and coming off a 727-yard campaign, Samuel is likely to come relatively cheap.

We would put a contract for Samuel somewhere in the ballpark of what Jauan Jennings got from the Minnesota Vikings that was for one year and $8 million, but with more incentives and less guaranteed money.

Chicago is sitting with $8.2 million in cap space right now, but that could still be enough to sign Samuel with some cap gymnastics, including simple restructures.

Will the Bears actually sign Samuel?

Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Right now? We'd say no.

Instead, we expect the Bears to go through training camp and see how things look after the pads come on. From there, the Bears will evaluate what they have and decide whether or not it's the right move to bring in another veteran to the group.

It remains to be seen if Samuel will still be available at that point, but it's possible he will be if the veteran wants to wait it out and see if he can increase his value with an offer from a team that suffers an injury in training camp.