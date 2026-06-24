Chicago Bears Who Struggled the Most at Mandatory Minicamp

The Chicago Bears are on to the next part of the offseason after completing mandatory minicamp a few weeks back.

Chicago will enjoy a summer break before returning for training camp next month. Bears rookies will report on July 25, while veterans will show up on July 28.

It's going to feel like an eternity until those dates roll around, so we're bridging the gap by taking a look back at what went on at Bears minicamp.

Here's a look at which Bears struggled the most.

Kyler Gordon

Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon. | David Banks-Imagn Images

Gordon's struggles don't stem from what he did on the practice field but rather his inability to actually get on it.

After being absent throughout OTAs due to a soft-tissue injury, the veteran slot cornerback was unable to take part for all of mandatory minicamp for the same reason.

That certainly won't help Gordon's standing with head coach Ben Johnson, who was already frustrated with his lack of availability during OTAs.

Gordon desperately needs to stay healthy after a season in which he appeared in just three games. So far, his quest to do so is off to a bad start. Hopefully healthier days are ahead.

Jordan van den Berg

Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter and Georgia Tech defensive lineman Jordan van den Berg. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The rookie was highlighted as a player who was struggling during minicamp by Herb Howard of The Bigs, who noted that van den Berg had issues with his get-off.

"Jordan [van den Berg] is struggling with his get-off. It's a little bit slow," Howard wrote. "Then a couple times during Individual period, he tried to anticipate it, resulting in him jumping offsides. Once he gets out of it, you can see the burst and explosion from his athleticism, but getting out on that first step, which is what they've been working on, he still has a bit of a ways to go on that."

When the Bears drafted van den Berg, his elite athleticism jumped off the page at us. That could be a huge asset, especially in the pass rush, but struggling with his get-off will negate any advantage he could pick up.

Nobody should be surprised that van den Berg has plenty of developing to do considering he's a sixth-round pick.

But time isn't on his side and the Georgia Tech product must improve in training camp if he wants to secure a roster spot.

Bears' coaching staff

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

There weren't a ton of negative notes coming out of minicamp, so we had to think a bit outside the box to get a third one, but this is still very relevant because the Bears need their defensive line to improve this season and Johnson pointed to better coaching as one reason why things will get better.

However, Tampa Bay Buccaneers great Gerald McCoy is very down on how the Bears' coaching staff was doing things during defensive line drills at minicamp, and fellow Bucs great Warren Sapp agreed.

"These coaches are creating bad habits," McCoy said. "QB’s are not gonna be directly behind a guard at no point during the game. Even on a handoff. So why make a move and reach immediately."

"It’s the internet and they moving no one cares if they teaching something worth a damn," Sapp chimed in.

McCoy did offer a solution, though.

"They need to practice running after they win and then reach," McCoy said. "That’s realistic. Even if you win right away. The QB not gonna be right behind the guard. And that 4 point stance."

At the very least, the Bears should take a look at what McCoy is talking about here. Both he and Sapp were great defensive lineman and their opinions should be taken seriously.