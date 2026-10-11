Fantasy Football Start or Sit Week 5: D'Andre Swift, Rome Odunze, Colston Loveland

When the Chicago Bears take the field against the Green Bay Packers in Week 5, they will have running back D'Andre Swift, wideout Rome Odunze and tight end Colston Loveland all in action.

Odunze finally got going last week with six catches for 94 yards, and the same can be said for Loveland, who reeled in six grabs totaling 57 yards in what was his most productive game of the season.

Swift was on the opposite end of the spectrum. Not only did he finish with just 58 yards on 15 carries, he also lost a fumble that led to him getting benched from the third quarter on.

Now that we have set everything up, here's what we're doing with Swift, Loveland and Odunze in fantasy football lineups in Week 5.

D'Andre Swift start or sit advice

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) reacts after getting a first down during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a monster Week 1, Swift has been pretty quiet, with the Bears running back ranking as RB25 overall since Week 2, according to Fantasy Pros.

While disappointing, that still makes Swift a viable flex option, but he's better than that this week with Kyle Monangai ruled out. Now, Swift is slated to take on more work than normal, with guys like Roschon Johnson and Zavier Scott mixing in behind him.

Another reason to love Swift this week is the fact that the Packers have been a sieve against the run, with Green Bay giving up the second-most fantasy points per game to the position this campaign.

Lock Swift in for what could be RB1 production in Week 5.

Verdict: Start

Rome Odunze start or sit advice

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15) makes a catch against the New York Jets during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Odunze had his best game of the season last week with Tyson Bagent under center, and things are looking up for this week because Bagent is expected to start again.

On paper, the Packers look like a tough matchup, with Green Bay giving up the 11th-fewest fantasy points per contest to wide receivers this season.

But that is misleading for a few reasons, one of which has to do with the fact that teams have opted to attack them on the ground because of their awful run defense. In addition to that, Green Bay has played four of the bottom-eight passing attacks over its four games and got lit up pretty good by the Atlanta Falcons and Michael Penix Jr. for 256 yards and a score in Week 3.

All that said, Odunze still only has one week of adequate fantasy production out of four and his best game resulted in a WR21 finish. That's just not enough for us to trust him in lineups yet.

Verdict: Sit

Colston Loveland start or sit advice

Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Loveland finally showed some signs of life last week, but he still only ranked as TE12 and we're still waiting on an elite showing from him.

A matchup against the Packers is not a threatening one, as Green Bay is ceding the 13th-fewest fantasy points per game to tight ends in 2026.

For most positions, we wouldn't be starting a player with the kind of production Loveland has had, even with his season-best game last week. But with how shallow the tight end position is, we're running Loveland out there in Week 5.

Verdict: Start