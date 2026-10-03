Nahshon Wright’s Struggles With Jets Put His Bears Breakout in Perspective

Former Chicago Bears cover man Nahshon Wright was one of the biggest surprises across the entire NFL last season.

He started 16 games for Chicago and led the league with 8 total takeaways, which included 5 interceptions and 3 fumble recoveries. The (then) 27-year-old made the Pro Bowl for his efforts.

The breakout campaign came one season after he spent the entire year on the Vikings practice squad. Wright started only three games over his first four years before bursting onto the scene.

5th interception of the year for Nahshon Wright! pic.twitter.com/NnOjbcA2ID — Harrison Graham (@HGrahamNFL) November 23, 2025

Unfortunately, Wright's affinity for takeaways was much stronger than his overall coverage chops. He was often caught out of position, and tended to be slow to react in man-to-man situations. Other teams clearly focused on that fact, rather than his ball production, via free agency,

He eventually settled for a one-year, $5.5 million prove-it deal with the Jets this offseason. That was the league saying they needed to see him do it again before anyone would commit to him long-term.

Unfortunately, Wright hasn't proven anything through the first three games. Not only has he failed to crack the starting lineup, but he also hasn't seen a defensive snap since arriving in New York. He's been limited to 18 special teams snaps thus far.

Could Wright's iconic 2025 campaign really be nothing more than a flash in the pan?

Wright's breakout is a testament to Chicago's coaching

Sep 13, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson looks on from the sideline in the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Wright's 2025 campaign proves to be a one-off, then it's one of the best one-hit wonders in recent memory. Sure, the coverage struggles were always glaring, but you can't luck your way into eight takeaways. Even in today's passing league, that doesn't happen.

Nevertheless, Wright's career seems to be careening towards Tubthumping by Chumbawamba status (if you don't know what I'm talking about, then that proves my point). At 28, he's not getting any younger, and that fact matters a lot for a cornerback. He'll be hard-pressed to find another starting opportunity next season if he fails to catch on in New York.

Instead, giving defensive coordinator Dennis Allen and secondary coach Al Harris their flowers seems apt. They helped resurrect his career in a way that New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn, one of the league's most respected defensive shot-callers, is struggling to do.

Harris, specifically, seemed to tap into Wright's potential. The cornerback credited the coach as a major reason for his success.

“Everything. I think he’s the reason why I’m standing here today.”



Nahshon Wright on what Al Harris means to the Chicago Bears: pic.twitter.com/B5jalvViKb — CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) February 2, 2026

Harris was a major factor in their decision to bring Wright to Chicago during the 2025 offseason. He was the Cowboys' defensive back coach when the team selected him in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

While he isn't solely responsible for Wright's 2025 breakout, it can effectively be considered another feather in his already impressive cap. He might have to make room for another one if the Bears' fourth-round selection continues on his current trajectory.

The Bears are in a much better spot with Malik Muhammad II

Sep 28, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) runs against Chicago Bears cornerback Malik Muhammad II (24) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We hate to kick Wright when he's down, but the Bears are in a much better spot at the cornerback position with Malik Muhammad II. Ryan Poles and Co.'s decision to trade up for him in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft was one of their best of the offseason.

Alongside Dillon Thieneman, the rookies have played like their two best members of the secondary to begin the season. Dennis Allen has already gone so far as to say that Muhammad might be their best cover man.

Muhammad has only allowed a passer rating of 28.5 through the first three games. He's only allowed five completions (off 12 targets) for 76 yards in coverage. Harris has also taken notice of his quick start.

Al Harris on what excites him about #Bears rookie Malik Muhammad:



“Everything.”🔥 pic.twitter.com/6gd3e8m7ss — CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) September 17, 2026

It's still too early to definitively say the Bears landed a steal, but that certainly appears evident through three games. He's still only scratching the surface of how good he can become.

Their decision to let Wright walk may have been polarizing (considering how much he signed for), but it appears to have been a blessing in disguise. They probably wouldn't have prioritized the position in the draft had he stuck around.