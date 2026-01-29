Chicago Bears Predicted to Reunite with Hall of Fame Pass Rusher in Free Agency

An idea that once seemed impossible for the Chicago Bears is suddenly gaining real traction as 2026 NFL free agency approaches.

According to a new CBS Sports free-agency projection, the Bears could reunite with one of the most dominant defensive players in franchise history: Khalil Mack.

CBS Sports Predicts a Khalil Mack Reunion

In its latest look at bold free-agency fits for 2026, CBS Sports connected Mack back to Chicago with a simple, compelling rationale.

"Mack makes a return to Chicago, where he starred from 2018-21," CBS Sports Zachary Pereles wrote. "The Bears need to juice their pass rush without spending a ton, and Mack fits both."

Khalil Mack during the last 3 seasons in LA:



-16+ games played every year (durable)

-31 sacks

-193 pressures

-39 TFL’s

-9 forced fumbles

-top 5 graded run defender (via PFF)



He’s 34 years old but still a top tier EDGE’s. Bring him back pic.twitter.com/UETvGKUUud — DaWindyCity Productions (@dwcprodz) March 3, 2025

The Chicago Bears are searching for answers at edge rusher, but they're also navigating a roster with multiple financial priorities.

Mack, now in the later stages of his career, could offer impact production at a price point far below what elite pass rushers command on the open market.

Why Khalil Mack Still Makes Sense for Chicago

Mack's resume in Chicago speaks for itself. From 2018 through 2021, he was the centerpiece of the Bears' defense, earning three Pro Bowl selections and establishing himself as one of the league's most feared edge rushers during his prime.

While Mack is no longer the every-down wrecking ball he once was, his game has aged well. He's still powerful at the point of attack, and no offensive tackle wants to face him on an obvious passing down.

Those are traits the Bears desperately need.

For a unit that struggled to consistently generate pressure during Dennis Allen's first year as coordinator, adding a proven veteran who understands Bears fans' expectations would offer an instant impact.

Contract Appeal

CBS Sports' point about value is critical. The Bears are unlikely to chase a top-of-the-market edge rusher in 2026, especially with major contract decisions looming across the roster.

Mack represents a unique middle ground. He's a big name, offers locker room leadership, and, best yet, he can still sack the quarterback.

That's especially appealing to the Bears, who can pair younger edge rushers like Austin Booker and an early-round 2026 draft pick with Mack, allowing the aging veteran to stay fresh in a rotation.

Khalil Mack to the Bears Would Be a Storybook Ending

Khalil Mack knows Chicago. He knows the standard and the expectations. He knows the pressure that comes along with being one of the most important players on a Bears defense.

CBS Sports' projection suggests that the door to a Mack reunion with the Bears is very much open, and it's one that would benefit both sides.