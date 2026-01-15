Why the Bears’ so-called "fatal flaw" won't hold them back in Divisional Round



Eight NFL teams remain in the 2025 playoffs, and while some have a better chance to hoist a Lombardi Trophy than others, they each have a fatal flaw.



Sports Illustrated recently identified that fatal flaw for every squad that's still alive, and the choice for the Chicago Bears raised eyebrows, to say the least.



SI suggested the Bears' biggest problem is actually Caleb Williams. Not fourth-quarter or comeback Caleb, but the Williams who struggles to play in structure.

Matt Marton-Imagn Images



"Caleb Williams has put the Bears’ offense on his back multiple times this season, mainly throughout his league-leading six fourth-quarter comebacks in 2025, and has done so by often improvising with his legs and making near-impossible throws," SI's Michael Kadlick wrote. "When he attempts to operate within the structure of coach Ben Johnson’s offense, however, things can get dicey—as evidenced by his lowly 58.1% completion rate."

MORE: Despite breakout 2025 season, Bears face long Super Bowl odds

Williams certainly thrives when plays break down, but where this analysis falls short is labeling his play within structure as a fatal flaw. Williams has, in fact, improved throughout the season in Ben Johnson's offense, and any struggles he has had are part of a normal trajectory for a player in the first year of a new system.

And let's not forget the obvious: Williams is the reason why the Chicago Bears are still playing. He led the NFL with six fourth-quarter comebacks during the regular season and added a seventh against the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card round.

MORE: Chicago Bears' 2025 rookie class earns impressive ranking from ESPN

Those rallies weren't the result of rigid structure. They came from Williams controlling the chaos around him; his scrambles, off-platform throws, and instinctual plays that few QBs can make. It's the defining feature of his game.

The Chicago Bears' late-season offense was a great blend of timing concepts with built-in 'Caleb' options. Escape valves, if you will. Ben Johnson allowed Williams to stay aggressive while not forcing throws, and his growth showed up in the win column.

So, while some may suggest that Williams' need to develop inside of structure is a fatal flaw, the truth is he's already elite at the hardest part of quarterbacking: creating when nothing is there. He can be taught structure. Instincts? You either have them, or you don't.

As the Chicago Bears continue their improbable 2025 playoff run, the focus should be on just how rare what Caleb Williams is doing really is. There is nothing 'fatal' about his game to Chicago's Super Bowl hopes. Those hopes only exist because of him.

More Chicago Bears News: