One of Dennis Allen's 'Window Washers' Closer to Losing Starting Job



One of the greatest dangers for the Bears defense facing Green Bay is getting burned for big plays from receivers, particularly speedy Christian Watson or Matthew Golden.

In that case, one cornerback in particular is a potential problem. Of course, this is Tyrique Stevenson.

In the final year of his contract, Stevenson has a rather peculiar mix of statistics but it's not much different than last year. He has allowed 60% completions, which isn't bad for a cornerback. However, he has allowed more yards per completion than all but two other starting cornerbacks at 21.3 yards a catch. He also is fourth-worst among all starting cornerbacks in passer rating against when targeted at 143.8.

The obvious problem is Stevenson allowing few plays, but the ones he does allow are for big yardage. Last week was an example with a 58-yard bomb to Isaiah Williams as Stevenson trailed the play. He also got beat on a similar play by Jalen Coker for a TD in the opener.

🐻 #Bears DC Dennis Allen on Tyrique Stevenson’s early-season struggles:



Stevenson has battled a hamstring injury and allowed 5 catches for 96 yards and a TD against the Jets.



Allen emphasized that mistakes are inevitable at cornerback, but what matters most is bouncing back,… pic.twitter.com/jk1JqQMxZn — chris (@beardownchriss) October 8, 2026

"Well listen, the No. 1 thing I would tell all of you in this scheme it's like being a window washer on a high-rise building," Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen said of his cornerbacks. "You can't make mistakes or you can't have a bad day because bad things really happen. So, that's part of the business in this.

"You know, we put those guys out there and give them a tough job. All of the great ones, OK, every one of them have been beaten at some point in time. And really it's about go on to the next play, line up again, play with the same confidence, aggression, and it's just, I mean, it's a part of the business."

It seems like a matter of time for Stevenson

The problem for Stevenson is this weakness could mean his starting job. Kyler Gordon continues going through practices, and his return could be this week or next week. When that happens, rookie Malik Muhammad becomes a cornerback who can move to the outside.

A 58-yard TD strike from Geno Smith to Isaiah Williams for the @nyjets!



📺: FOX/FOX One pic.twitter.com/sQze3bjxOI — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 4, 2026

It would then be up to Allen to move his window washer, er, starting cornerback to the bench or to move Muhammad there.

Muhammad has allowed a spectacular passer rating against of 43.5 playing both the slot cornerback position and, at times, outside at Stevenson's spot. He has allowed 44.4% completions. Considering this, and Stevenson's contract expiring after this year, it's not difficult to ascertain who is going to sit — or maybe Allen has a plan for all of them to play in some type of rotation.

Ultimately, none of this will happen until Gordon is deemed ready to return from physically unable to perform. He is practicing, but not necessarily ready to play a full game if he does get activated. Johnson revealed how this return could look for Gordon.

Tyrique has been expelled from Al Harris university — Logan Roberts (@lroberts231) October 4, 2026

"Yeah, look, I think with any of these guys that are coming off the PUP list, to think that any of them would be ready to go in there and play 50, 60, 70 plays in a game, I think that would be unrealistic to think," Allen said, referring to Gordon, defensive end Shemar Turner and linebacker Noah Sewell. "With all of these guys, as we begin to get some of them back, I think the prudent action would be start to incorporate them in and yet don’t expect them to be full-time players initially on."

Allen can't discount what he's seen from Gordon, who has been a focal point of controversy since his calf injury in the offseason and his subsequent decision to rehab it on his own.

"I think he’s working hard," Allen said. "I think he’s competing out there on the practice field and that’s good to see. I’m excited about all these guys that are coming off the PUP list and what I think they can help and what I think they can bring to the table."

They're going to need someone to cope with all of the speed the Packers have at receiver.

This week would be as good of a time as any for an injection of new blood and to sit players who haven't been hitting the standard, or for that matter getting the windows cleaned.