Stat Predictions for Bears vs Jets Include a Tyson Bagent Masterclass

The Chicago Bears got back in the win column last week with their upset win over the Philadelphia Eagles, but now they'll look to avoid being upset themselves by the New York Jets. The Jets have proven to be a feisty team in 2026 after beating the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 and nearly pulling off wins against the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions.

That makes this a classic "trap game" scenario for the Bears, but I wouldn't expect a team led by head coach Ben Johnson to get caught looking past an opponent. This is a game the Bears should win, and win big thanks to a handful of key performances, including an efficient day from Tyson Bagent. With that in mind, let's get to some stat predictions.

1. Tyson Bagent: 20-for-29 passing for 205 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions

Chicago Bears QB Tyson Bagent throws a pass against the Tennessee Titans. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Some Bears fans weren't happy with the Bears' decision to start Tyson Bagent over Case Keenum in Week 4, but Bagent is going to make them eat their words by the end of this matchup. Like Keenum did last week, I expect Bagent to run Ben Johnson's offense efficiently, completing 70% of his passes for over 200 yards, a pair of touchdowns, and no turnovers en route to another Bears win.

Additionally, not only will this game (hopefully) teach Bears fans to relax and trust Ben Johnson, but we could see Tyson Bagent's trade value skyrocket, too. I don't expect the Bears to move him during the season, but the 2027 offseason is another story.

2. Kyle Monangai and D'Andre Swift combine for 180+ rushing yards

Chicago Bears RB D'Andre Swift celebrates a first down at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears' run game struggled for the first three quarters last week, but that was against a loaded Philadelphia Eagles defense, led by the legendary Vic Fangio who remembered watching Kyle Monangai and D'Andre Swift combine for 250 rushing yards against him in the Bears' stunning Black Friday victory a year ago. That won't be the case today, and I expect a big bounce-back performance for Chicago's rushing duo.

Between Monangai and Swift, they'll combine for 180 rushing yards or more, with 200 yards on the table. The Jets have a respectable defense, but I don't think they're ready for Chicago's elite offensive line or the diabolical run concepts that Johnson can scheme up.

3. Dillon Thieneman: Two interceptions

Chicago Bears safety Dillon Thieneman intercepts a pass at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith hasn't thrown an interception yet this season, but that's about to change in a big way. Thieneman got his first NFL interception last week, and I predict he'll add two more today. This qualifies as a bold prediction, but I'm standing by it for two reasons.

First, Thieneman was a ballhawk in college. As a true freshman at Purdue, he hauled in six interceptions despite Purdue's defense being an overall mess. And second, Smith threw three interceptions against the Bears last year, with two going to safety Kevin Byard III. I think defensive coordinator Dennis Allen has his number and can bait Smith into throwing another trio of picks, with two going to Thieneman.

4. Colston Loveland: Seven receptions on nine targets for 95 yards and two touchdowns

Chicago Bears TE Colston Loveland runs after the catch at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The confusing disappearance of Colston Loveland through three weeks has been one of the biggest surprises of the 2026 season so far, but I predict that his vanishing act will finally end in Week 4. With a touchdown taken off the board last week, I expect Loveland to be out for blood against the Jets, and they won't have any answers for him.

Additionally, a young quarterback's best friend is a great tight end. Bagent is making just his fifth NFL start today, and so I expect him to target Loveland early and often, leading to a solid day at the office for the second-year tight end and some very happy fantasy managers.