Every Surprise Standout For Chicago Bears From Preseason Week 1 Victory

The Chicago Bears started their preseason off on the right foot on Saturday with a convincing 34-10 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Saturday afternoon.

The Bears did not play their starters in the contest, which allowed the coaching staff to get an extended look at the guys who are competing for backup jobs and roster spots.

In the process, there were a handful of surprise standouts who no doubt helped their cause to make the team's 53-man roster or at least grab a practice squad spot.

Here's a look at five under-the-radar players who caught our eye.

DL Jamree Kromah

Chicago Bears defensive end Jamree Kromah. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kromah was arguably the biggest standout on Saturday after he filled the stat sheet during what was an impressive performance. Kromah had six tackles, two sacks, two QB hits, three tackles for loss and even one pass defensed.

There's no doubt head coach Ben Johnson took notice.

"You see it in the springtime, the new techniques we're coaching with and he's flashing, but you wonder if this is when he turns it on," Johnson said of Kromah. "In a game like this, you see the get-off, the relentlessness, and you feel his presence every snap. The D-linemen were hooting and hollering for him because they see him making plays. He's such a hard worker who's been in the program for a minute, so seeing him have success on the field is huge."

Kromah has been a regular on the practice squad since 2024 but has never gotten into a regular season game. Safe to say, he helped his cause for a roster spot in a big way.

WR Kaden Davis

Chicago Bears wide receiver Kaden Davis. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you've been following along with Bears training camp on a daily basis, you know Davis has routinely been a standout. However, what we see in practice doesn't always translate to live game action, so we needed to see it from Davis in a preseason game.

Well, we got what we wanted, as Davis led all Bears pass-catchers with four receptions for 88 yards. His 41-yard catch was the Bears' second-longest gain of the contest, and he reeled in a nice catch on a back-shoulder throw from Tyson Bagent.

Davis nearly crossed the 100-yard mark and scored a touchdown later in the game but couldn't reel in a low throw in the end zone.

Most importantly for Davis, he had a better showing than both Scotty Miller and Maurice Alexander, both of whom are the top competitors for the WR6 spot, assuming there will be one.

It's time to take Davis' candidacy for a roster spot or practice squad spot seriously after his preseason Week 1 showing.

RB Salvon Ahmed

Chicago Bears running back Salvon Ahmed. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ahmed is another player who has flashed in training camp and he continued building momentum against the Browns.

Ahmed had the biggest gain of the afternoon after he took a screen pass 49 yards to the house. The blocking on the play was great and some of the best of the game, and Ahmed knifed through the defense and exploded en route to the score.

Roschon Johnson might still be the favorite for the RB3 job, but Ahmed continues to make the case he deserves serious consideration.

LB Ruben Hyppolite

Cleveland Browns wide receiver KC Concepcion and Chicago Bears linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A shade under one week after Hyppolite had his best practice of training camp, which was much-needed after a very quiet start, the former fourth-round pick managed to stand out on Saturday.

Hyppolite played fast and confident and led the Bears in tackles with seven while also adding one for a loss and a pass defensed.

Few players needed a standout showing more than Hyppolite and he promptly delivered. It is important to note, however, that he did sustain a shoulder injury that forced his early exit, so that will be something to monitor as Hyppolite vies for a roster spot.

DB Beanie Bishop

Former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Beanie Bishop Jr. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Bishop was signed last week with the Bears dealing with countless injuries in the secondary and he quickly made a name for himself in Chicago's preseason opener.

Bishop had two interceptions in the contest, and while they were both gift-wrapped to him on bad throws, he still reeled them in and ripped off 55 yards on his two returns. Bishop also filled up the stat sheet with two tackles and three passes defensed.

Unfortunately for Bishop, a three-game suspension is going to badly hurt his 53-man roster chances, but if he can keep it up with injuries in the secondary mounting, perhaps he can at least find his way onto the practice squad.

More from preseason Week 1: Winners & Losers | Game Balls | Injury Updates