Bengals Go Offense, Defense in The Athletic's Latest Two-Round Mock Draft

These two could be major values at each slot.

Russ Heltman

Nov 23, 2024; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Missouri Tigers wide receiver Luther Burden III (3) reacts after a touchdown against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Athletic released a fresh two-round mock draft this week and had Cincinnati taking Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III with the 17th pick.

Burden is the consensus 14th-best player and second-best wide receiver in the class.

"You’d love to be able to give Joe Burrow more help elsewhere, but Cincinnati has made some interesting personnel decisions and could be in the market for a receiver again," Nick Baumgardner and Scott Dochterman wrote. "Burden is another player in this class who has top-10 talent but might have a wide range in Round 1—in his case, not just because of his smallish frame but also because his 2023 season was much better than his 2024."

Next, Cincinnati selected Ole Miss defensive tackle Walter Nolan at pick No. 49. This could be a home run opening two picks, with Nolan ranked 27th on the consensus big board and third among defensive tackles.

Check out the full mock draft here.

Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

