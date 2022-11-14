Bengals Open as Road Favorites Against Steelers

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are road favorites in this week's battle against the Pittsburgh Steelers. According to SI Sportsbook, Cincinnati is giving 4.5-points to Pittsburgh.

The Steelers just covered as home dogs against New Orleans and historically cash in on these chances when oddsmakers doubt them.

Mike Tomlin is 15-8 straight up and 17-3-3 against the spread as a home underdog in his career. His 17-3-3 ATS mark as a home dog is the best of any head coach over the last 20 years.

Cincinnati will have to overcome the history and a game-wrecking T.J. Watt to keep pace in the AFC Playoff race.

