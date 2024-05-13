Bengals QB Joe Burrow Hoping Bigger is Better: 'I'm Really Strong, Bigger Than I Was'
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow returned to the practice field last week for the first time since undergoing wrist surgery in November.
The 27-year-old has been throwing for over a month and has focused on gaining muscle this offseason in hopes of staying healthy in 2024.
"I'm eating more, I'm more dialed as far as nutrition and food schedule and eating when I need to," Burrow said. "That's been a big area of emphasis for me and I've seen the results."
Burrow hasn't finished two of his first four NFL seasons. The month of November hasn't been kind to the Bengals' star quarterback. He suffered a torn ACL in Week 11 as a rookie (2020) and injured his wrist against Baltimore in Week 11 last season.
He's hoping that getting bigger and stronger will help in that area, even if the wrist issue was an unprecedented injury.
"We're bigger. Definitely bigger. We'll see where I'm at at the end of the offseason. I feel good about where my body is at right now," Burrow said. "I'm gonna continue to get stronger and bigger throughout the offseason and just play it by ear, depending on how I feel. Like I said, I'm in a good spot right now. I'm really strong, bigger than I was. We're gonna continue to eat right, lift and go through my routine and see where I'm at."
Training camp is still 10 weeks away. That gives him more time to not only recovery from his wrist injury, but continue to train get his body ready for his fifth season in the NFL.
How much will his strength and diet changes help him this season? Will it help him become more durable?
"I don't know. That's what we're gonna find out," Burrow said. "That's kind of a work in progress of somebody's career. You're always growing and learning and I'm trying something new this year, so we'll see how I feel when the season rolls around, when camp rolls around, when we're on the field every day. But I don't know the answer to that. We're gonna find out."
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and check out the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Three Takeaways From Cincinnati Bengals 2024 NFL Draft Class
Complete List of All 10 Cincinnati Bengals Picks in 2024 NFL Draft
Watch: Highlights of New Cincinnati Bengals Tight End Erick All
Bengals Take Defensive Tackle McKinnley Jackson in Third Round of NFL Draft
Cincinnati Bengals Get It Right, Take Amarius Mims in First Round of NFL Draft
Nick Saban Questions Bengals First Round Pick Amarius Mims
Bengals Take Erick All in Fourth Round of 2024 NFL Draft
Watch: Highlights of Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receiver Jermaine Burton
Look: Zac Taylor Gets Hype After Bengals Pick Jermaine Burton
Erick All Excited to Catch Passes From Joe Burrow, Talks Super Bowl Dreams
Zac Taylor Praises Jermaine Burton, Discusses Character Questions
Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor Discusses Decision to Take Amarius Mims
Watch: Amarius Mims Highlights at Georgia
Amarius Mims is Excited to Block for Joe Burrow: “It’s a Blessing”
Amarius Mims Emotional After Bengals Took Him in First Round of 2024 NFL Draft
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals, all the time!
Join the 43,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast