Bengals Quick Hits: Brandon Allen Impresses, Kendric Pryor Flashes, Cam Taylor-Britt Rebounds

Allen fielded a low snap and made his best throw of training camp on Friday during 11-on-11s.

The veteran hit Ja'Marr Chase in stride on what would've been a 60-yard touchdown.

Allen operated well for most of the session and the offensive line stepped up to give him more time than they did on Thursday.

Frank Pollack's crew wasn't dominant, but they were much better during Friday's session.

"They need to keep making improvement every single day," head coach Zac Taylor said before practice. "Everybody watched yesterday, it wasn't good enough in any area on offense yesterday for sure. So we'll continue to give those guys reps and see where the growth comes from."