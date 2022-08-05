Bengals Quick Hits: Brandon Allen Impresses, Kendric Pryor Flashes, Cam Taylor-Britt Rebounds
CINCINNATI — Bengals training camp continued on Friday and rookie cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt rebounded after a rough couple of practices.
Joe Burrow was on the field for a second-straight day, mostly sitting in a golf cart, but he did stand up and chat with his teammates throughout the session.
Check out our quick hits from Friday's practice below.
Pryor Flashes, Taylor-Britt Rebounds
Rookies Kendric Pryor and Cam Taylor-Britt went head-to-head during Friday's session.
Pryor skied over Taylor-Britt to make a catch early in team drills. The Bengals' second-round pick didn't feel bad for himself.
Instead, Taylor-Britt rebounded and ultimately had his best practice of the week. He had multiple passes defensed and spent time with the first-team defense. It was good to see him respond to a bit of adversity.
Meanwhile, Pryor is catching everything that's thrown at him. The undrafted rookie from Wisconsin has impressed throughout camp. Will it translate to real games? That's the biggest question with the Bengals set to host the Cardinals in one week.
Brandon Allen Drops a Dime
Allen fielded a low snap and made his best throw of training camp on Friday during 11-on-11s.
The veteran hit Ja'Marr Chase in stride on what would've been a 60-yard touchdown.
Allen operated well for most of the session and the offensive line stepped up to give him more time than they did on Thursday.
Frank Pollack's crew wasn't dominant, but they were much better during Friday's session.
"They need to keep making improvement every single day," head coach Zac Taylor said before practice. "Everybody watched yesterday, it wasn't good enough in any area on offense yesterday for sure. So we'll continue to give those guys reps and see where the growth comes from."
Joseph Ossai Continues to Impress
The Bengals are banking on Ossai to give their pass rush some added juice this season. The 22-year-old impressed in individual drills and continues to make it tough on the offensive line.
There's no reason why he can't play a major role on the Bengals' defensive line, especially with Trey Hendrickson, Sam Hubbard and DJ Reader commanding the attention of opposing defenses.
