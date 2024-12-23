All Bengals

Bengals Sign Defensive End Isaiah Thomas From Practice Squad, Waive Quarterback Logan Woodside

Cincinnati is coming off of a win against the Browns.

Dec 1, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; A general view of the helmet of Cincinnati Bengals running back Trayveon Williams (32) during warmups before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bengals made a pair of roster moves on Monday. Cincinnati is signing defensive end Isaiah Thomas to the active roster and releasing quarterback Logan Woodside.

The latter has been with the team off and on since entering the league in 2020, while Thomas started his NFL career in 2022 (12 career tackles) and joined the Bengals organization this season.

He should be down-the-line depth with Sam Hubbard slated to miss significant time.

