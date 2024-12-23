Bengals Sign Defensive End Isaiah Thomas From Practice Squad, Waive Quarterback Logan Woodside
CINCINNATI — The Bengals made a pair of roster moves on Monday. Cincinnati is signing defensive end Isaiah Thomas to the active roster and releasing quarterback Logan Woodside.
The latter has been with the team off and on since entering the league in 2020, while Thomas started his NFL career in 2022 (12 career tackles) and joined the Bengals organization this season.
He should be down-the-line depth with Sam Hubbard slated to miss significant time.
