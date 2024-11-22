All Bengals

Bengals Standings Tracker: Which Teams to Root For in Week 12

Cincinnati holds a 14.8% chance to make the playoffs on ESPN's FPI.

Russ Heltman

CINCINNATI — The Bengals already got a beneficial Week 12 result in the long path to a 2025 playoff spot. There are a few more teams that can help Cincinnati out this weekend.

The Steelers' playoff hopes took a minor hit in the 24-19 loss to Cleveland last night. That helps Cincinnati, along with a few other potential results involving the teams above them in the AFC standings.

The Ravens and Chargers game is big for playoff positioning, but is largely a wash when looking which result best benefits Cincinnati.

Check out which results to root for this weekend:

  • Raiders beat Broncos (current seventh seed)
  • Patriots beat Dolphins (current ninth seed)
  • Lions beat Colts (current eighth seed)

Cincinnati needs as many losses as possible down the stretch from Denver, Indianapolis, and Miami. 

All have fewer AFC defeats than Cincinnati (2-5 in the conference).

