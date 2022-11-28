CINCINNATI — National voices are on full alert for the Bengals and quarterback Joe Burrow following Cincinnati's 20-16 win over Tennessee on Sunday.

Sports media stalwart Bill Simmons heaped praise on Burrow following the gutty win road win.

"Watching football on my couch every Sunday, Burrow's got a little something something, like he had last year," Simmons said on his podcast. "There's a swagger with him again, that you know, betting against him today. I really felt like I was f------in the fourth quarter, like the way he was carrying himself was like 'god d--nit, this guy is going to come down and score.'"

Burrow has played like a top-five quarterback for the better part of two seasons now and has the Bengals on a 7-2 stretch following the disastrous 0-2 start to this season.

"I still feel like he's under the radar when we talk about the great quarterbacks. Like even Herbert is mentioned way more than Burrow is, even though Burrow got to the Super Bowl last year," Simmons said. "Then now Hurts, Tua, and the Bengals are 7-4. They're right there. And he's as good as all of these guys, and he's f------ tough. He takes huge hits, delivers the ball. I really trust him."

Check out the full conversation below around the hour mark.

