CBS Sports Picks Out Cincinnati Bengals Biggest Red Flag Entering 2025 NFL Season

The organization knows this has been an issue.

Russ Heltman

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor speaks to Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher during the Bengals Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 9, 2025 at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor speaks to Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher during the Bengals Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 9, 2025 at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.
CINCINNATI — CBS Sports writer Cody Benjamin broke down the biggest red flags for all 10 of the NFL's top Super Bowl contenders this coming season, noting the Bengals' lack of focus and preparedness in recent campaigns.

Cincinnati is 7-14-1 in September under Zac Taylor.

"Talent is not the issue here, at least on the offensive side of the ball," Benjamin wrote. "Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase make up maybe the most prolific quarterback-receiver duo in the game. Yet coach Zac Taylor has repeatedly overseen slow starts from his group, and the higher-ups haven't necessarily helped the cause by allowing annual contract disputes to overshadow preseason preparations. A return to the big stage, which they last reached in 2021, will require a higher degree of discipline, durability, and adaptability that hasn't lately been seen in Cincy."

The Bengals coaching staff is doing all it can to try and turn the slow-start tides in the other direction two months from now. Most notably they are tweaking some of the practice timing in training camp from the typical afternoon schedule to morning practices.

A few changes here and there, plus good health and resolved contract issues may set Cincinnati up to start better than years past.

Published
