Cincinnati Bengals 53-Man Roster Projection: Who Has the Edge Going Into Final Week of Preseason?
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have played two preseason games and the roster is starting to take shape.
This is a big week for the Bengals. Not only do they have a Thursday night matchup with the Colts at Paycor Stadium, but the Bengals welcome Indianapolis to town for a joint practice on Tuesday.
Here's my first 53-man roster projection of training camp:
Quarterback (2): Joe Burrow, Jake Browning
Logan Woodside has had a solid camp, but he's an ideal practice squad candidate behind Burrow and Browning.
Running Back (3): Zack Moss, Chase Brown, Trayveon Williams
With Chris Evans' injury, the running back room is solidified. Hard to envision them keeping a fourth, unless they add a veteran currently on another roster.
Wide Receiver (6): Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Andrei Iosivas, Charlie Jones, Trenton Irwin, and Jermaine Burton
Kendric Pryor and Shedrick Jackson have had some nice moments in camp, but six wide receivers was always the most likely outcome.
Tight End (5): Mike Gesicki, Drew Sample, Tanner Hudson, Erick All and Tanner McLachlan
By limiting themselves to six receivers, the Bengals can have an extra tight end on the roster. All five guys have flashed in camp. All and McLachlan are the future. Hudson is as reliable is anyone in that room. The duo of Gesicki and Sample should compliment each other perfectly. This is the best tight end room of the Burrow era.
Offensive Line (9): Orlando Brown Jr., Trent Brown, Ted Karras, Alex Cappa, Cordell Volson, Amarius Mims, Cody Ford, Matt Lee and Jaxson Kirkland
The first seven guys entered camp as roster locks. Lee and Kirkland have played their way onto the roster. Meanwhile, Jackson Carman played his way off the roster. Nate Gilliam was a tough cut. He's had some nice moments. The Bengals would love to keep him around on the practice squad in this scenario.
Defensive End (5): Sam Hubbard, Trey Hendrickson, Joseph Ossai, Myles Murphy and Cedric Johnson
With Cam Sample out for the season and Jeff Gunter retiring, the defensive end battle became much clearer over the past few weeks.
Defensive Tackle (5): Sheldon Rankins, BJ Hill, Zach Carter, Kris Jenkins and McKinnley Jackson
As long as Jackson is healthy, these are the five defensive tackles. Guys like Jay Tufele, Domenique Davis and Travis Bell are in the mix. It's fair to expect the Bengals to try to keep at least two of the three on the practice squad.
Linebacker (4): Germaine Pratt, Logan Wilson, Akeem Davis-Gaither and Joe Bachie
Maema Njongmeta comes up just short. The undrafted rookie from Wisconsin is an ideal practice squad candidate. Bachie did get hurt in Saturday's loss to the Bears. Hopefully it isn't serious. As long as it isn't, these four linebackers are roster locks.
Cornerback (6): Mike Hilton, Cam Taylor-Britt, DJ Turner II, Dax Hill, Josh Newton and Jalen Davis
Davis could be on the bubble, especially with the emergence of Daijahn Anthony, who's shown the ability to play the nickel cornerback spot. Despite some nice play by the rookie safety, Davis makes the cut and the Bengals keep six cornerbacks. DJ Ivey will also be in the mix once he's fully recovered from a torn ACL that he suffered near the end of last season.
Safety (5): Geno Stone, Vonn Bell, Jordan Battle, Tycen Anderson and Daijahn Anthony
Five safeties and five tight ends. Stone, Bell, Battle and Anderson came into camp as locks. Anthony played his way onto the team. Some will question Anderson, but he has a chance to be the next great Bengals' special teamer and his ball skills make him an ideal backup to Stone at free safety.
Specialists (3): Evan McPherson, Brad Robbins and Cal Adomitis
If Robbins can get healthy between now and final cuts, I give him a slight edge over Ryan Rehkow. The Bengals trust Robbins as a holder and his leg is stronger than it was during his rookie campaign. Health is a major factor though. He suffered a hip flexor injury last week, which opened the door for Rehkow to win the job.
