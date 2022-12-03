Cincinnati Bengals Posting Top-10 Attendance Numbers This Season

CINCINNATI — Bengals fans are filling up Paycor Stadium this season in full force. According to NBC, the Bengals have the sixth-highest attendance in the NFL this season.

The Bengal sold out of season tickets earlier this year and are over capacity in 2022. All while the get-in price for games at Paycor hovers over $100 throughout the first two-thirds of the season.

Now Cincinnati has four of its final six games at home, and Elizabeth Blackburn rallied the fanbase this week to make sure they all know how valuable they'll be during this stretch.

