Elizabeth Blackburn Updates Bengals Fans With Impressive On- and Off-Field Numbers

CINCINNATI — Elizabeth Blackburn, the Bengals' director of strategy and engagement, had a strong message to fans ahead of Sunday's big clash against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The eldest daughter of Troy and Katie Blackburn dropped some impressive numbers regarding the Bengals' season on the field and at Paycor Stadium.

"The numbers support this," Blackburn said about being among the best on and off the field. "Our team ranks in the NFL's top-5 in scoring offense, while our defense surrenders the 5th fewest successful plays in the league, per PFF. We are one of the few teams in the NFL that boasts top units on both sides of the ball.

"This success extends off the field, where we are top-5 in the NFL in satisfaction & sensed value by our Season Ticket Members. Thanks to our great fans, Paycor Stadium has been energetic, lively, and intimidating to opponents – feeling and sounding like a worthy palace for the reigning AFC Champs. Yet somehow, we have played just half of our regular season home games."

Blackburn closed the update with a rallying cry for fans to support this team as they close the year with four of the final six games at home.

Cincinnati has only played four of its first 11 games at home due to the 17th game being on the road in 2022. Now they get to finish strong in the jungle.

Also, the organization might need to get this emoji permanently placed on smartphone keyboards throughout Bengals nation.

Cincinnati Bengals

Check out the full update from Blackburn here.

