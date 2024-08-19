Cincinnati Legend Chad Johnson Declares Bengals-Ja'Marr Chase Will Agree to Extension Soon
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson is convinced Cincinnati is close to getting a contract extension done with Ja'Marr Chase.
In the meantime, he doesn't think the Bengals' top playmaker will play at all until a deal is done, with the season starting soon or not. Chase has not practiced once during training camp as he is under contract right now through next season.
"He's not touching the field," Johnson said about the scenario where a deal doesn't get done. "Certain players, they can separate their love for the game and business, if it was me, I'd have been out there practicing deal or no deal I don't care. But on the business side of things, Ja'Marr, his team, they understand now, and this is the only way to get deals done."
Johnson is convinced Joe Burrow will eventually put pressure on the Brown Family to get a deal done and put his top target back on the field.
"Ja'Marr's deal will get done, probably sometime this week," Johnson said. "Because I'm sure Joe Burrow will probably grow frustrated at some point not having his top receiver out there. (Jermaine) Burton is good. (Tee) Higgins is good. But that offense isn't complete unless you know he's out there. I'm kind of upset he hasn't had training camp, because it's different to practice by yourself, and you can train 300 days out the year, those other 65 when you're in camp, are completely different. Being pushed around, tugged, and pulled in a structured environment is different than training on your own. I don't care how in shape you are. I would much rather him be at camp, getting the work in, so it makes it easy to hit the ground running when the season starts. But it's unfortunate."
