Duke Tobin Provides Latest Update on Contract Negotiations With Trey Hendrickson
CINCINNATI — Duke Tobin met with the media on Tuesday and told the group Cincinnati would like to reward star defensive end Trey Hendrickson with a fresh contract, but the Director of Player Personnel hasn't set anything in stone yet.
Hendrickson is entering the final year of his deal and is set to make $16 million as Cincinnati enters NFL Combine week.
"He is super engaged and we're cognizant he's been a great signing for us," Tobin said about Hendrickson. "We've been a great fit for him. He's been a great fit for us. We would like to extend that. We would like to keep him not only happy but with us on a longer-term basis. And we're going to talk. He's under contract right now, and we're going to talk as the offseason goes, and hopefully come up to an agreement that everyone's acceptable of you know, but are we there yet? We're not there yet."
Tobin made it clear Cincinnati wants to extend its trio of stars that deserve new deals in Hendrickson, Tee Higgins, and Ja'Marr Chase, while not insulting anyone along the way.
"We're not trying to insult anybody, particularly at the top of our football team," Tobin said. "We're fortunate to have fantastic football players, and we're going to treat them as such."
Hendrickson has racked up a whopping 34 sacks over the past two seasons and had nearly half of Cincinnati's 36 total sacks last season (17.5 in 2024).
