'I'll Win One One Day" - Joe Burrow Confident in Career MVP Path Despite 2024 Win-Loss Record
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow is putting up clear MVP numbers by historical markers, but his team holds a .500 record entering the final game of the season. He discussed the recent wave of MVP love he's experienced and confidence in that path.
"I'll win one one day," Burrow said about the MVP talk surrounding his play down the stretch.
He doesn't expect to win it this year, recognizing Cincinnati's 8-8 record is a big road block.
"It is what it is," Burrow said about the award process and needing to win the division. "That's how it's voted, I don't necessarily disagree with it I would say."
Burrow's on the cusp of Cincinnati's first 5,000-yard passing season and is a near-lock to win his second Comeback Player of the Year award to join former NFL quarterback Chad Pennington as the only two-time winners.
He will likely have something strong to show for his best NFL season tossing 42 touchdowns and eight interceptions so far.
"Yeah that one I'll be proud of," Burrow said about CPOY. "Not exactly an award you want to be up for, but if you're up for it you might as well try and win it."
