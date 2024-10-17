Ja'Marr Chase Reveals Why He's Lessened Public Trash Talk During 2024 Season
CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase has made fewer headlines with his words this year and he gave a clear answer for the change compared to past campaigns.
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor had an influence on the wide receiver.
"Zac told me twice that, 'You don't have to say so much.' That's what he told me," The Bengals star said during his weekly press conference. "You don't have to say so much ... just keep the words at a minimum, and let my play do the talking. And you know that's respectful. I can understand that."
Chase has let his play do the talking in a big way, ranking second in the NFL so far with 565 receiving yards, two behind injured Texans wide receiver Nico Collins.
That tally should grow on Sunday against a team Chase talked some smack to last season.
"When I did the elves thing last year I think Cleveland did like a paper, something like that and they put a paper in the locker room, something like that," Chase recalled in a follow up about any teams retaliating.
Chase caught himself and stopped answering further as focus keys in on a win against the Browns.
