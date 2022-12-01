Ja'Marr Chase on Justin Reid: 'I Don't Think He's Watching Film At All'
CINCINNATI — It didn't take long for Ja'Marr Chase to fire back at Chiefs safety Justin Reid on Twitter.
Reid confused star wide receiver Tee Higgins with tight end Hayden Hurst and said he would "lock him down." He later tweeted "any and everybody getting locked up" referring to Higgins and Chase.
Chase responded on Twitter, but also explained his logic on Thursday during a one-on-one interview with Elise Jesse.
"I ain't really have no comment about it until he made another comment and said 'everybody else was gonna get locked down,'" Chase said. "That's when I buzzed in and decided to say something on Twitter."
Chase is expected to play on Sunday for the first time since Oct. 23. He's been out due to a hip injury, but all signs point to him playing against the Chiefs.
"I don't think he's watching film at all," Chase said. "I don't think he knows his personnel on whoever he's trying to check, if he's even checking anybody. He needs to go back and watch the film, look at his personnel and look at what he wants to know."
