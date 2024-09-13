Ja'Marr Chase Shares BIG Praise for Bengals Rookie Ahead of Showdown With Chiefs
CINCINNATI — Will Jermaine Burton have a bigger role on offense this week?
Ja'Marr Chase hinted at the possibility on Thursday. The Bengals are expected to be without star wide receiver Tee Higgins, which could pave the way for Burton to get on the field.
The rookie played four snaps and ran one route in Cincinnati's Week 1 loss to New England.
Chase praised Burton's growth over the past few weeks.
"I feel like Jermaine has made a big tremendous jump on just knowing his plays, knowing where he needs to be, knowing what he's used for," Chase told reporters.
The Bengals took Burton in the third-round (80th overall) in the 2024 NFL Draft. He had an impressive preseason when he was on the field, scoring two of Cincinnati's three offensive touchdowns, but made most of his plays against third-string players.
"He made some really good plays there at the end," Burrow said after the Bengals' preseason opener with the Buccaneers. "He just needs to keep working hard, getting in his playbook, continue to build and grow as player and as a person. His future is bright and just needs to keep working hard."
That quote is a month old, but it aligns with what Chase praised Burton for on Thursday.
"Really just playbook wise. Knowing where he needs to go, what he needs to do," Chase said. "Knowing his role in the offense is the biggest thing and finally being able to get a chance. There's no bigger chance than right now."
The "right now" means Burton could have a bigger role on offense this week. The Bengals could certainly use another downfield threat against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Look: Evan McPherson Inks Three Year Contract Extension With Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Linebacker Maema Njongmeta's Impressive Preseason Continues
Bengals Snap Count Takeaways Following 27-3 Preseason Loss to Chicago Bears
Rookie Josh Newton Discusses Up and Down Day Against Chicago Bears
Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals 27-3 Loss to Chicago Bears
Current U.S. Flag Football QB Takes Exception With Joe Burrow’s Comments and Other NFL Players Expecting to Play in 2028
Cincinnati Bengals Unveil Uniform Combination for Regular Season Opener Against Pats
Former All-Pro Receiver Makes WILD Statement About Bengals Rookie Jermaine Burton
NFL Insider Shares Prediction for Ja’Marr Chase’s Future, Contract Stalemate With Bengals
NFL Shares Concern About Key Position on Bengals’ Offense Ahead of Regular Season
Bengals Rookie Maema Njongmeta Hoping to Earn Roster Spot After Impressive Debut
Cincinnati Bengals Major Week 1 Favorite in Matchup With New England Patriots
Strength of Schedule for All 32 NFL Teams Revealed Including Cincinnati Bengals
-----
Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast