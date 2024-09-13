All Bengals

Ja'Marr Chase Shares BIG Praise for Bengals Rookie Ahead of Showdown With Chiefs

The Bengals would love to have another reliable weapon moving forward.

James Rapien

Sep 8, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) lines up before a snap in the first quarter of the NFL Week 1 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the New England Patriots at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
Sep 8, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) lines up before a snap in the first quarter of the NFL Week 1 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the New England Patriots at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images / Sam Greene/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Will Jermaine Burton have a bigger role on offense this week?

Ja'Marr Chase hinted at the possibility on Thursday. The Bengals are expected to be without star wide receiver Tee Higgins, which could pave the way for Burton to get on the field.

The rookie played four snaps and ran one route in Cincinnati's Week 1 loss to New England.

Chase praised Burton's growth over the past few weeks.

"I feel like Jermaine has made a big tremendous jump on just knowing his plays, knowing where he needs to be, knowing what he's used for," Chase told reporters.

The Bengals took Burton in the third-round (80th overall) in the 2024 NFL Draft. He had an impressive preseason when he was on the field, scoring two of Cincinnati's three offensive touchdowns, but made most of his plays against third-string players.

"He made some really good plays there at the end," Burrow said after the Bengals' preseason opener with the Buccaneers. "He just needs to keep working hard, getting in his playbook, continue to build and grow as player and as a person. His future is bright and just needs to keep working hard."

That quote is a month old, but it aligns with what Chase praised Burton for on Thursday.

Jermaine Burton
Jermaine Burton had eight catches for 156 yards and two touchdowns in three preseason games. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

"Really just playbook wise. Knowing where he needs to go, what he needs to do," Chase said. "Knowing his role in the offense is the biggest thing and finally being able to get a chance. There's no bigger chance than right now."

The "right now" means Burton could have a bigger role on offense this week. The Bengals could certainly use another downfield threat against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

James Rapien

JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien covers the Bengals for Sports Illustrated's AllBengals.com and is one-half of the Locked on Bengals Podcast. He's also the co-owner/creator of Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. He earned a journalism degree from the University of Cincinnati and has spent the majority of his professional career in the Queen City. Rapien previously covered the Cavaliers and Indians in Cleveland. He has a background in radio, which includes stops at 700 WLW, ESPN 1530 and 92.3 The Fan. He loves a good trade rumor and uses copious amounts of hot sauce on his food. Cincinnati chili is his go-to meal, followed by gallons of mint chocolate chip ice cream for dessert. When he isn't working or eating, he's probably walking his dog Finley or spending time with family.  

