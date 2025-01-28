Jerry Montgomery Details Run Game Coordinator Role on Bengals' Defense
CINCINNATI — Jerry Montgomery is the Bengals' new defensive line coach and run game coordinator. The latter distinction doesn't pop up very often on NFL defensive staffs, prompting radio play-by-play voice Dan Hoard to ask Montgomery about it on the Bengals Booth Podcast.
Montgomery held that role in his time with the Packers. He spent the 2024 season as defensive line coach in New England, and prior to that served on Green Bay's coaching staff for nine seasons (2015-23).
"At the end of the day. Al (Golden) is going to call it, but I hope to make his job a lot easier," Mongomery said. "If he's got questions about anything that happens within that run game, I should be able to have answers. If there's issues on the field, I should be able to have answers and solutions to those problems and how we want to fix them (with) in-game adjustments. So my job is just to make his job a lot easier when it comes to the run game. And that's got to be something that I master and I had the same title in Green Bay. Ultimately, Al is going to call the defense, but I'll have a heavy influence on what we're seeing, how we want to attack it, and then run it by Al and so that's kind of how it goes."
Cincinnati is entering a new era defensive era with multiple fresh coaches on that side of the ball following inconsistent performances over the last few years.
That part of the game in particular is due for the attention Montgomery's bringing. Cincinnati ranked 31st in rushing success rate allowed last season and 28th in rushing EPA allowed. The Bengals have to get better at slowing down rushing attacks.
