Joe Burrow Discusses His On-Field Mindset and Being 'Him'

The MVP finalist is firing on all cylinders in the 2023 NFL Playoffs.

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow discussed his on-field mindset with the media this week.

The Bengals quarterback tries not to let his emotions get too out of balance on the field.

"I tried to play without emotion because that's when I feel like I'm at my best," Burrow said. "I feel you have to be that way, as a quarterback, you can say what you want in the locker room and to you guys and then you know when you get on the field, it's all even-keeled. Can't be too high, can't be too low, because bad things are gonna happen throughout the game. If you're too low. It's gonna be tough to get out of."

The 2022 MVP finalist's quiet, yet stout confidence has helped Cincinnati earn a unique overall bravado that translates to big games.

"You know, I think like you said there is a line," Burrow said about his confidence turning into cockiness. "When I'm on the field, I'm going to play the way that I play. I'm gonna play confident in my abilities, while also understanding situational football."

One of those moments, Burrow claims he doesn't remember. Namely the "I'm him!" declaration after tossing a TD to Hayden Hurst last week.

"Did I say that?" Burrow said laughing. "Sometimes you blackout out there I guess. I don't know."

Cincinnati fights Kansas City for a spot in the Super Bowl this Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS. The game is available via fuboTV—start your free trial here.

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Tee Higgins On Joe Burrow: 'It's Good To Have A Quarterback Who Can Come Out In The Snow And Sling It'

Five Takeaways From the Cincinnati Bengals' Dominating Win Over the Buffalo Bills

Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor Offers Minor Injury Updates on Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams

Joe Mixon Offers Up Huge Praise For Bengals' Offensive Line Following 27-10 Win Over Bills

NFL Announces Ron Torbert As AFC Championship Game Referee

ESPN Analyst Dan Orlovsky: 'Joe Burrow's The Best Quarterback In Football'

Bengal Bets: Top Picks For Divisional Round Meeting Against Buffalo

Ja'Marr Chase Opens Up About Future In Cincinnati, Status Among NFL's Top Receivers

Bengals Film Breakdown: Four Pivotal Matchups In Divisional Round Showdown With Bills

Tee Higgins Praises Jackson Carman Ahead of Bengals' Playoff Matchup With Bills

Watch: Jimmy and Robin Burrow Deliver Game Ball From Bengals Playoff Win to Courtside Pizza in Athens

Watch: Sam Hubbard's Fumble TD From All Angles

Sam Hubbard Scores Improbable Touchdown to Become Latest Bengals' Playoff Hero

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok