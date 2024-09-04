Joe Burrow Ready to Test Wrist Against New England: 'Not Too Worried About It'
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has one more mystery to clear with his wrist recovery with Cincinnati getting ready to play on Sunday: Landing after taking a hit.
The franchise star dove into how he thinks it'll go.
"I don't think you really can," Burrow said about preparing to take the hits on Sunday. "I'm confident in the work that I've put in, and I know that the ligament is strong at this point to be able to take those kind of hits. So I'm not too worried about it."
Burrow could soar to MVP numbers this season entering the healthiest he's been since his rookie season. He confirmed that level on Wednesday, while acknowledging it's still a process.
"I feel like I'm healthy, I feel like I'm physically strong, and I'll be able to go out and do what I need to do," Burrow declared on Wednesday. "But, you know, whenever you have those kinds of injuries, it's a process throughout the season. Just like with the knee, you're gonna have some days where you feel good, some days where you don't, and you're gonna get better throughout the season."
That process has included a full training camp (albeit without Ja'Marr Chase for team periods), setting up an interesting rest of 2024 for a healthy Burrow and the Bengals.
