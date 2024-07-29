Logan Wilson Details Key to Bengals Defense Bouncing Back From 2023 Season
CINCINNATI — Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson joined the NFL Network crew for a chat ahead of Back Together Sunday and he detailed how the Cincinnati defense can get back to respectable showings after a down 2023 season.
Communication is going to be key.
"The biggest thing is communication," Wilson told Brian Baldinger. "There's times when communication can make or break you, especially as a defense in this system, we got to have safeties that are going to be talking all the time nonstop, and getting Vonn (Bell) back in free agency was fantastic. Just picking up where he left off, played with him for three years, and now my fourth year with that guy. Whenever you're playing with someone, the more you play with them, the easier it is to communicate and be on the same page. That kind of stuff."
The entire backend struggled with too many big plays last season as they aim to fix those leaks with a tweaked unit starting in September.
