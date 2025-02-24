Look: Bengals Quarterback Duo Own Top-Two Completion Rates in NFL History
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow and Jake Browning have shown to be hyper-accurate with their passes this decade and the numbers depict that in a big way. CBS Sports acknowledged that the duo owns the top-two completion rates in NFL history among passers with at least 200 attempts.
Burrow's accuracy has become famous with a career mark of 68.6% (the best in NFL history among high-volume passers). Meanwhile, Browning showed his own ball-placement skills while filling in for Burrow down the stretch of the 2023 season.
He has an even better 70.4% mark on 243 attempts.
