Look: Ja'Marr Chase Not Practicing at Training Camp For Second-Straight Day
CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase may be holding in to start 2024 training camp. The fourth-year playmaker is set to make just under $5 million in total salary this season and ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting he wants a new contract.
"Ja’Marr Chase is scheduled to make $1 million in base salary this season and $4.86 million overall," Schefter tweeted onThursday. "He wants a new contract; Mike Brown didn’t make it sound imminent this week. This situation isn’t over."
What Zac Taylor framed as easing into training camp has turned into consecutive days of no-practice time to start the festivities. Chase has yet to speak to the media this summer, but Joe Burrow didn't make it sound like a rest or recovery issue to start camp.
"We've had our discussions that I'll keep private, but his business is his business," Burrow said about Chase. "And he's out here encouraging guys, and I'm not entirely sure what his plan is at this point. I know he's with us 100%. And so when he's ready to come back out there and practice we'll be ready to have him and I know that he's going to be physically and mentally ready, whenever you step back out here and he's going to be the Ja'Marr Chase that everybody knows that he is."
Cincinnati has every incentive possible to give Chase a market-setting deal and put this to bed. The big question is will they break their guaranteed money stance for a non-quarterback?
Bookmark Bengals Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
You May Also Like:
Zac Taylor Notes Joe Burrow is Bigger Entering Training Camp: 'I Think It's a Good Thing'
Zac Taylor Dives Into Trent Brown Entering Training Camp on NFI: 'Just Trying to be Smart'
Bengals Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase Refuses to Say Patrick Mahomes' Name During NFL Top 100 Interview
ESPN Takes Bengals to Task For Not Extending Ja'Marr Chase: Mike Brown is 'Absolutely Robbing Him'
Five Cincinnati Bengals Players Entering Training Camp on Roster Bubble
Look: Trey Hendrickson Makes NFL 100 List for Fourth Consecutive Season
Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes Has Message for Bengals QB Joe Burrow
Tim Krumrie on 2024 Bengals Ring of Honor Induction: Remember me as 'Mentally Toughest Guy Who Ever Played'
National Analyst Believes Joe Burrow Too High in Latest Quarterback Rankings
It's Official: Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins Will Play on Franchise Tag in 2024
Sports Illustrated Predicts Bengals Win One Super Bowl Over Next Five Seasons
Look: Ted Karras Takes Photo in Front of Cordell Volson's Hometown Sign
CBS Sports Ranks Zac Taylor Among League's Top-10 Big-Game Coaches
Look: Bengals Remind Everyone How Close We Are to the NFL Regular Season
CBS Sports Names Ted Karras Bengals' Unsung Player
ESPN Ranks Bengals' Under-25 Talent Outside NFL's Top 15
Watch: Sam Hubbard Throws Out First Pitch Ahead of Reds' Matchup With Tigers
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast