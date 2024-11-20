All Bengals

Look: Joe Burrow's Stats in One Score Games Are Unreal, Despite Bengals' 1-6 Record

This is hard to believe.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks for the locker room after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 11 game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. The Chargers won 34-27.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks for the locker room after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 11 game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. The Chargers won 34-27. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Bengals are 1-6 in one score games this season, but it isn't because of their quarterback.

Joe Burrow has thrown 21 touchdowns, one interception and posted a 90.2 overall grade in one score games according to Pro Football Focus. He also has a 77.7 percent adjusted completion rate.

The Bengals have struggled in one score games and that's why they're 4-7 on the season. Burrow has completed 67.2 percent of his passes for 3,028 yards, 27 touchdowns and just four interceptions.

They're on pace to miss the playoffs in back-to-back seasons for the first time since he was drafted with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Published
James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

