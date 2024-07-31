All Bengals

Look: Madden 25 Ratings Revealed for Bengals Edge Rushers/Offensive Lineman

Cincinnati has one of the best in the game at the dge rusher spot.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) celebrates a sack with defensive tackle BJ Hill (92) in the first quarter of the NFL Week 12 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023.
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) celebrates a sack with defensive tackle BJ Hill (92) in the first quarter of the NFL Week 12 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Madden 25 ratings are here for the NFL's edge rushers and offensive linemen.

Check out the top ratings on the Bengals side led by Trey Hendrickson (89 Overall) as he guns for his first NFL All-Pro honors this coming season. The Bengals all-time single-season sack leader was somehow not rated among the top-10 at his position.

Check out the rest of the edge rushers:

Hendrickson - 89 Overall

Sam Hubbard - 77 Overall

Joseph Ossai - 71 Overall

Cam Sample - 71 Overall

Myles Murphy - 71 Overall

Cedric Johnson - 68 Overall

Jeffrey Gunter - 64 Overall

On the offensive line front, new right tackle Trent Brown paced the Bengals group at 88 overall. Check out the rest of Cincinnati's blockers below:

Brown - 88 Overall

Orlando Brown Jr. - 81 Overall

Ted Karras - 79 Overall

Alex Cappa - 78 Overall

Amarius Mims - 78 Overall

Cordell Volson - 72 Overall

Cody Ford - 69 Overall

Jackson Carman - 66 Overall

Trey Hill - 63 Overall

Matt Lee - 62 Overall

D'Ante Smith - 61 Overall

Jaxson Kirkland - 60 Overall

Devin Cochran - 59 Overall

Nate Gilliam - 56 Overall

Bookmark Bengals Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

You May Also Like:

Willie Anderson Offers Up Big Praise for Bengals Offensive Line Coach Frank Pollack

PFF Names Bengals Cornerback as Rookie With Most to Gain This Training Camp

Joe Burrow Ranked Lower Than Expected in NFL's Top 100

Look: Young Bengals Fans Chant For Ja'Marr Chase as 'Hold-In' Continues

Joe Burrow Highlights Young Receiver Development Without Ja'Marr Chase at Training Camp

Zac Taylor Sheds More Light on Joe Burrow's Practice Plan as Cincinnati Awaits Return of Ja'Marr Chase

Look: Madden 25 Ratings Released For Bengals Wide Receivers And Safeties

Zac Taylor Notes Joe Burrow is Bigger Entering Training Camp: 'I Think It's a Good Thing'

Zac Taylor Dives Into Trent Brown Entering Training Camp on NFI: 'Just Trying to be Smart'

Bengals Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase Refuses to Say Patrick Mahomes' Name During NFL Top 100 Interview

ESPN Takes Bengals to Task For Not Extending Ja'Marr Chase: Mike Brown is 'Absolutely Robbing Him'

Five Cincinnati Bengals Players Entering Training Camp on Roster Bubble

Look: Trey Hendrickson Makes NFL 100 List for Fourth Consecutive Season

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes Has Message for Bengals QB Joe Burrow

Tim Krumrie on 2024 Bengals Ring of Honor Induction: Remember me as 'Mentally Toughest Guy Who Ever Played'

National Analyst Believes Joe Burrow Too High in Latest Quarterback Rankings

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published
Russ Heltman

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/AllBengals Insiders+