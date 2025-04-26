Look: Major Grades For Cincinnati Bengals' 2025 Day Two Draft Picks
CINCINNATI — The Bengals went defense offense on Friday night to fill needs at linebacker and guard. Major outlets across the NFL landscape weighed in on the selections of Demetrius Knight Jr. and Dylan Fairchild.
The two selections mostly received middling grades, with no big negative outliers.
Check out the numbers for each pick:
Knight Grades
Sports Illustrated: C-
"This was a surprise pick by the Bengals, who took Knight as the third Gamecocks defender off the board through 49 picks," Gilberto Manzano wrote. "He’ll join the second level with the Bengals who already have Logan Wilson and Germaine Pratt, and will likely be more of a first- and second-down player as he struggles in coverage. Knight is a very experienced player, having spent six years in college with Georgia Tech, Charlotte, and South Carolina."
Pro Football Focus: Average
"The Bengals continue to invest in their defense after struggling to keep teams out of the end zone this past season," the article stated. "Although Knight is one of the oldest prospects (24 years old), he showcased maturity at the linebacker position with good processing speed and sound tackling. He’s an all-around linebacker, evidenced by his 74.0-plus PFF grade against the run (85.4), in coverage (74.9), and as a pass rusher (78.5)."
CBS Sports: B+
"Knight's game is NFL-ready," Chris Trapasso noted. "Length, stellar range, awesome tackler. Just a very old prospect, which very much limits his ceiling. But this is a win-now team. Some stiffness in his hip flip in coverage. Ball skill flashes when it's thrown in his vicinity. Huge need filled for Cincinnati."
The Athletic: B
"Knight has taken a fascinating path to the NFL," Scott Dochterman wrote. "After seeing limited action through three-plus seasons at Georgia Tech, Knight transferred to Charlotte in 2023 and reinvigorated his career. Last year at South Carolina, he had 82 tackles, including eight for loss. He brings toughness to a defense that needs it."
Pro Football Network: C+
The Bengals chose to double up on defensive picks in the early rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft, selecting South Carolina’s Demetrius Knight Jr. with their second-round selection," Ian Cummings noted. "Knight should file in well as a SAM linebacker, and he could ultimately become an ideal replacement for Germaine Pratt when the latter moves on.
"At 6-foot-2, 235 pounds, with over 32 inch arms, Knight has a dense, compact frame and exceptional length when taking on blocks, and he’s an explosive, hard-charging aggressor coming downhill. He can deconstruct extensions and make tackles, and his athletic makeup lends well to his short-zone upside. Knight is a solid player, but the Bengals passed up an opportunity to shore up an interior offensive line that’s in dire need of upgrades."
Fairchild Grades
Sports Illustrated: B
"The Bengals have a ton of needs on defense, but they also had holes on the offensive line," Manzano wrote. "They addressed that with the selection of Fairchild, the tenacious 6-foot-5 lineman who flourished at right guard for the Bulldogs. With 24 collegiate starts, perhaps Fairchild could be a candidate for a starting spot on the Bengals’ shaky offensive line. Fairchild was a Second-Team All-American last season."
PFF: Below Average
"Another Georgia guard comes off the board in Fairchild, who allowed just one sack in his college career," the article stated. "He earned an 87.0 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2024 and provides the Bengals with, at a minimum, a good depth piece on the interior offensive line, if not a potential starter to protect Joe Burrow in the future."
CBS Sports: C+
"Scrappy guard with high energy and power at the point of attack," Chris Trapasso wrote. "Grip strength stands out on film, particularly in the run game. Solid anchor, but his hand placement must get better or he'll be a flag-drawer in the NFL. Doesn't have big-time athletic gifts, yet gets the most out of what he has. The Bengals desperately had to upgrade the interior of their OL, and Fairchild has a decently good chance to do the trick yet average upside."
The Athletic: B
"The Bengals needed reinforcements for their interior offensive line, and Fairchild should have a chance to start as a rookie. A weight-room warrior (440-pound bench press, 570-pound squat) and former high school wrestler, Fairchild has a competitiveness that comes out on nearly every snap."
Pro Football Network: A
"The Bengals’ perpetual problems on the offensive line made the unit a need entering the draft," Sterling Xie declared. "In particular, right guard loomed as a hole after Alex Cappa’s release. Dylan Fairchild primarily played left guard at Georgia but could switch sides and slot in as a Day 1 starter.
"Fairchild is a high-IQ prospect known for his physicality and aggression. Refreshingly, his quick feet and hands make him a plus in pass protection. That’s a huge need after the Bengals’ guards combined to allow the most pressures in 2024."
