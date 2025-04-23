Cincinnati Bengals Appear Poised to Address Big Need in First Round of 2025 NFL Draft
CINCINNATI — Could Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon be off the board when the Bengals are on the clock at No. 17 in Thursday night's NFL Draft?
Draft analyst Todd McShay says it's a realistic possibility in his latest update.
McShay also added that Cincinnati is in on Walter Nolan with the 17th overall selection.
"He's supremely talented and I think Cincinnati is a team that might be comfortable with some of the off-field red flags that could cause him to slide." McShay wrote.
Nolen was part of six different football programs over the past seven seasons dating back to high school. There's some concern that he doesn't love football.
It's worth noting that the Bengals met with him at the NFL Combine and also brought him in on a 30 visit earlier this month.
Both Nolen and Harmon would help round out a Bengals defensive tackle unit that needs more pass rush juice. They have solid players like B.J. Hill and T.J. Slaton, but they need to bolster their pass rush.
Other first round pass rushers the Bengals could target include Shemar Turner, Jalon Walker and Mike Green.
